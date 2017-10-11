Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Ellington Financial LLC alerts:

Shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE EFC) opened at 15.63 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/ellington-financial-llc-efc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-maxim-group.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Tahithromos L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tahithromos L.L.C. now owns 121,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 254.7% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.