Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,701 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,538 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7,919.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 93.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) opened at 86.16 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $18,279,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,049,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,254,924.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 990,000 shares of company stock worth $82,949,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

