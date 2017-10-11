Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Holdings Maintained by Denver Investment Advisors LLC

Denver Investment Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Waldron LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,754,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,708,000 after acquiring an additional 424,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 86.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

