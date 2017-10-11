Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EW. BidaskClub raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE EW) opened at 109.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.16 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corporation news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $541,966.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,776,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,201 shares of company stock worth $20,768,154. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 48.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 25.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 171,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

