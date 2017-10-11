Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) Given Hold Rating at Barclays PLC

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) traded down 3.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229,033 shares. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock’s market cap is $638.45 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

In other news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 423,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 83.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 27.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 99.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 474.2% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 63.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Corporation Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is the operator of the Utica Core Area and its Marcellus Project Area. The Ordovician-aged Utica Shale is an unconventional reservoir consisting of organic-rich black shale, with production occurring at vertical depths between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

