easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Investec restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG set a GBX 1,465 ($19.26) price target on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of easyJet plc to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 970 ($12.75) to GBX 1,300 ($17.09) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,249.09 ($16.42).

Get easyJet plc alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (LON EZJ) opened at 1253.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.92 billion. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 865.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,444.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,215.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,250.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “easyJet plc (EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/easyjet-plc-ezj-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-societe-generale.html.

In other easyJet plc news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,619.20 ($2,128.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 421 shares of company stock worth $515,131.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.