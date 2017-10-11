Earnest Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,315 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE OKE) opened at 55.915 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.41 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.034 and a beta of 1.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). ONEOK had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

