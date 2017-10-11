EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 100 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) comprises 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 124.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 300.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 41.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 46,384.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,319 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/eagleclaw-capital-managment-llc-sells-100-shares-of-williams-companies-inc-the-wmb.html.

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 1,010,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 196.72%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.