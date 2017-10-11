EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC held its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the second quarter worth $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 74.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,611 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is -15.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

