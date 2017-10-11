EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC held its position in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,811,000. Castleton Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer Equity L.P. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/eagleclaw-capital-managment-llc-has-330000-stake-in-energy-transfer-equity-l-p-ete.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE ETE) traded up 0.28% on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,748 shares. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.