EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 25 Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in The Priceline Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 63,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Priceline Group by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Priceline Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Priceline Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Priceline Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1912.07. The company had a trading volume of 90,618 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,849.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,863.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.47. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,422.19 and a 12-month high of $2,067.99.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Priceline Group news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,845.97, for a total transaction of $225,208.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,571.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PCLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $2,150.00 price target on The Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,952.67.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

