Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 183,871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,981 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,178,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 71,185 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) opened at 54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $830.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $97.15.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 66.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.07 per share, with a total value of $1,001,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka.

