Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Eagle Bancorp worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $138,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $631,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,209 shares of company stock worth $8,919,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) opened at 68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

