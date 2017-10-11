E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News coverage about E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E.W. Scripps Company (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2955370946976 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) traded up 1.09% on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161,138 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $231.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

