E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Position Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2,719.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,686,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,942,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,028,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,371,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,580,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the first quarter worth $128,528,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. BidaskClub raised E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE DD) opened at 83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

