DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DXC Technology is a result of merger between CSC and Enterprise Services Division of HPE. We believe that the merger has opened new avenues of growth for the combined company. Recently, DXC expanded its ties with VMware. We believe that the partnership will enable DXC to offer an efficient and improved hybrid IT environment to drive performance. Going ahead, following the footsteps of Computer Sciences, DXC Technology may be seen making strategic acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio, which should drive growth over the long run. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry over the past one year. Nonetheless, rising interest expenses due to increased debt burden may dampen its profitability. Additionally, a challenging macroeconomic situation and uncertain IT spending environment remain other headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 419,113 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.11 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 40,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $3,339,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,135.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $4,671,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,666 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,539 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

