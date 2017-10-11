Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Receives $26.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Duluth Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director William E. Ferry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ferry sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $537,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,872. 70.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Duluth Holdings by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) traded down 2.16% on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113,728 shares. The stock has a market cap of $645.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.20. Duluth Holdings has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Duluth Holdings had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

