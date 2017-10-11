Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) opened at 85.79 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. Duke Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

