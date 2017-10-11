Dollarama Inc (DOL) Receives C$143.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$143.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
In related news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.99, for a total transaction of C$669,950.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.83, for a total value of C$214,952.50.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,694 shares. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.
