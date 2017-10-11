Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $71.51 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,472 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale Corporation comprises 2.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale Corporation worth $71,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,248,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $544,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 156.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.04 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

