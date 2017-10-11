Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 2.58% on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 3,969,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Paul J. Guagliardo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

