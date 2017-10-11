Discovery Communications (DISCB) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0910426523082 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) opened at 21.805 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.568 and a beta of 1.55.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

