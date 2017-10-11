Discovery Communications (DISCA) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0236596619834 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 20.53 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Guagliardo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

