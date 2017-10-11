Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.32% of Amedisys worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2,877.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 662.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 240,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 152,632 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $5,361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $5,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED) opened at 47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $65.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $737,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,488 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

