Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.98 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.72% of Quaker Chemical Corporation worth $71,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 65.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. FBR & Co restated a “marketperform” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE KWR) opened at 151.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.24. Quaker Chemical Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Quaker Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corporation will post $4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $251,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jan Nieman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $686,190. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

