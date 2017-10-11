Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.95 Million Holdings in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.01% of Kindred Healthcare worth $69,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 149.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kindred Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kindred Healthcare Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.95 Million Holdings in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-69-95-million-holdings-in-kindred-healthcare-inc-knd.html.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE KND) opened at 6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $526.46 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KND. BidaskClub cut Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on Kindred Healthcare from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.