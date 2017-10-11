DigitalGlobe (DGI) vs. B/E Aerospace (BEAV) Financial Analysis

DigitalGlobe (NYSE: DGI) and B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ:BEAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of B/E Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of B/E Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalGlobe and B/E Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalGlobe $809.90 million 2.64 $402.60 million $0.02 1,720.86 B/E Aerospace N/A N/A N/A $3.08 20.93

DigitalGlobe has higher revenue and earnings than B/E Aerospace. B/E Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalGlobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalGlobe and B/E Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalGlobe 0.64% 2.40% 0.97% B/E Aerospace 8.27% 118.81% 7.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DigitalGlobe and B/E Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalGlobe 0 4 1 0 2.20 B/E Aerospace 0 9 0 0 2.00

DigitalGlobe presently has a consensus target price of $33.90, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. B/E Aerospace has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Given DigitalGlobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalGlobe is more favorable than B/E Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalGlobe has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B/E Aerospace has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B/E Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DigitalGlobe does not pay a dividend. B/E Aerospace pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DigitalGlobe beats B/E Aerospace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

About B/E Aerospace

B/E Aerospace, Inc. is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets. The Company sells its products and provides services directly to airlines and aerospace manufacturer. It operates through two segments. The Company manufactures aircraft seats, offering a selection of first class, business class, tourist class and regional aircraft seats. It manufactures and sells seats, which include the seat frame, cushions, armrests, tray table and a range of optional features, such as adjustable lumbar supports, electrical actuation systems, footrests, reading lights, head/neck supports and other comfort amenities. The business jet segment’s products include a range of business jet seating and sofa products, including electric fully berthing lie-flat seats, air valves and oxygen delivery systems as well as sidewalls, bulkheads, credenzas, closets, galley structures, lavatories, wastewater systems, de-icing systems, cabin management systems and tables.

