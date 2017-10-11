Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,928,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,515,000 after purchasing an additional 284,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,269,000 after purchasing an additional 428,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,346,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,909,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) traded up 0.26% on Wednesday, hitting $120.07. 359,046 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.21%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

