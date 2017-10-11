Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Stake Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,106 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 57,533.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) opened at 27.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.51. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

