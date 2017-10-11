DIC Asset AG (DIC) PT Set at €10.50 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset AG in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.40 ($12.24).

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) opened at 9.42 on Monday. The company’s market cap is €646.00 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.46 and its 200-day moving average is €9.54. DIC Asset AG has a 12-month low of €8.15 and a 12-month high of €10.18.

About DIC Asset AG

DIC Asset AG is a real estate investment firm. The firm invests in commercial, retail, institutional, and office property focusing on core property occupied on long-term leases and located in conurbations, metro areas or regional business hubs, and residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates in three segments: Core, Value Added, and Opportunistic Co-Investments.

