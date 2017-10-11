Diana Containerships (DCIX) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ: DCIX) is one of 25 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diana Containerships to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diana Containerships and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Containerships $22.70 million -$10.89 million 0.00 Diana Containerships Competitors $229.07 million $92.49 million -2.73

Diana Containerships’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diana Containerships. Diana Containerships is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Containerships’ rivals have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diana Containerships and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Containerships Competitors 141 457 585 5 2.38

As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Diana Containerships’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Containerships has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Containerships and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Containerships -467.42% -27.46% -10.57% Diana Containerships Competitors -97.12% -16.37% -5.76%

Summary

Diana Containerships rivals beat Diana Containerships on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included SAGITTA, CENTAURUS, NEW JERSEY, PAMINA, DOMINGO, DOUKATO, PUELO, PUCON, MARCH, GREAT and HAMBURG. The Company’s customers include national, regional and international companies. The Company charters its vessels to customers primarily pursuant to short-term and long-term time charters. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries included Likiep Shipping Company Inc., Orangina Inc., Rongerik Shipping Company Inc., Dud Shipping Company Inc., Mago Shipping Company Inc., Eluk Shipping Company Inc., Oruk Shipping Company Inc., Meck Shipping Company Inc., Langor Shipping Company Inc. and Unitized Ocean Transport Limited.

