Diageo plc (DGE) Given a GBX 2,420 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,420 ($31.82) target price on Diageo plc (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.81) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 3,000 ($39.44) price objective on shares of Diageo plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo plc from GBX 2,700 ($35.50) to GBX 2,840 ($37.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Diageo plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of Diageo plc from GBX 2,210 ($29.06) to GBX 2,320 ($30.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,557.41 ($33.62).

Diageo plc (LON DGE) opened at 2555.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,523.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,380.08. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 64.23 billion. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,946.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,616.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.51) per share. This is a positive change from Diageo plc’s previous dividend of $23.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

In other news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.41) per share, for a total transaction of £100,473.40 ($132,097.55). Also, insider Javier Ferran purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,503 ($32.91) per share, with a total value of £1,626,950 ($2,139,034.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $172,803,654.

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

