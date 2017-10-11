DHX Media Ltd (DHXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

DHX Media Ltd (NASDAQ:DHXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from DHX Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) opened at 3.9913 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $534.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.8913 and a beta of 0.86. DHX Media has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHXM. National Bank Financial cut shares of DHX Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DHX Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

