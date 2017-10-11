DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1,281,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. maintained its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 0.5% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price objective on McCormick & Company, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Edward Jones upgraded McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1,281,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/df-dent-co-inc-has-1281000-position-in-mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc.html.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,517 shares. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.93%.

McCormick & Company, Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.