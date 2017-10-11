DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby Corporation were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ MIDD) traded up 1.03% on Wednesday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,958 shares. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $150.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.82.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Middleby Corporation had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $579.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.49 million. Analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post $5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 8,500 shares of The Middleby Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Obrien sold 5,600 shares of The Middleby Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $679,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub lowered The Middleby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The Middleby Corporation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on The Middleby Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

The Middleby Corporation Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

