DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,199 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3,899.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 407,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 21.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 156.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE IJR) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 683,138 shares. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.2262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

