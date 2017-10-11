DeVry Education Group Inc. (ATGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DeVry Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:ATGE) opened at 35.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. DeVry Education Group has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About DeVry Education Group

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

