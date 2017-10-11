Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.50 ($44.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays PLC set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.13 ($46.04).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA DWNI) opened at 35.34 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €26.64 and a 12 month high of €36.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of €12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/deutsche-wohnen-se-dwni-pt-set-at-40-00-by-berenberg-bank.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.