Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPW. Barclays PLC set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Commerzbank Ag set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.92 ($43.43).

Deutsche Post AG (FRA DPW) opened at 38.057 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €46.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.578. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €27.15 and a 52-week high of €38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.23 and its 200-day moving average is €33.53.

Deutsche Post AG Company Profile

