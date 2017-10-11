Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Sell Rating for Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMI. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.52.

Shares of Cummins (NYSE CMI) opened at 172.96 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $173.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $260,087.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $1,161,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,032.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

