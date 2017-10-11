Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WH Smith Plc (SMWH)

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMWH. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.16) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Peel Hunt cut shares of WH Smith Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.35) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.10 ($23.73).

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) opened at 2046.00 on Monday. WH Smith Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,398.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,095.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.27 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,942.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,807.18.

WH Smith Plc Company Profile

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

