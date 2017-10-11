Deutsche Bank AG Raises DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Price Target to $56.00

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. BidaskClub cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of DBV Technologies (DBVT) opened at 47.79 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s market cap is $2.20 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $90,724,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 464,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,566,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

