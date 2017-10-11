Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul Douglas Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,437.50.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,748 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

