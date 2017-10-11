Swiss National Bank held its position in shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Denny’s Corporation worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s Corporation in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s Corporation in the first quarter worth about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Corporation by 939.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Corporation by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s Corporation in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Position Maintained by Swiss National Bank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/dennys-corporation-denn-position-maintained-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) opened at 13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.60. Denny’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Denny’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Corporation will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Denny’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Denny’s Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $60,769.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,898.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.