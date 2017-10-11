Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) bonds fell 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $58.50 and were trading at $57.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

DNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE DNR) opened at 1.33 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company’s market capitalization is $518.57 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 15,599.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,422,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,483,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,529,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,230 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,641,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

