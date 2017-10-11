Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 1,343 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3,894.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922,108 shares during the period. Omega Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $48,850,000. AJO LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 996,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,206,000 after acquiring an additional 546,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AMC Networks by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 721,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 533,360 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $20,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks Inc. alerts:

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ AMCX) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 234,335 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $710.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.23 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 683.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post $6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/delphi-management-inc-ma-sells-1343-shares-of-amc-networks-inc-amcx.html.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.