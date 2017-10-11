Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases 3,677 Shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM)

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Sanmina Corporation comprises about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina Corporation worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina Corporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sanmina Corporation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/delphi-management-inc-ma-purchases-3677-shares-of-sanmina-corporation-sanm.html.

In related news, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ SANM) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. 58,251 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.79. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Sanmina Corporation had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 77% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Corporation Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.