Delphi Management Inc. MA Continues to Hold Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA maintained its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods Inc. alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mikel A. Durham bought 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Delphi Management Inc. MA Continues to Hold Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/delphi-management-inc-ma-continues-to-hold-holdings-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.96.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) traded down 0.1101% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.0328. 610,517 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1767 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.