Dell Technologies (DVMT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dell Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8235529416882 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Dell Technologies (DVMT) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. The company’s market capitalization is $61.11 billion. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post $5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 33,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,311.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 13,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $326,841.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,315.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

