Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & by 1.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $1,605,693.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,031.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. May II sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $2,806,948.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,540.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $14,185,962. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Maintained by Barings LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/deere-company-de-holdings-maintained-by-barings-llc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $129.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Deere & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $119.00 price objective on Deere & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 128.25 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Deere &’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.20%.

Deere & Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.